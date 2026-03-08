Woman jumps into sea holding 10-month-old son; he dies, she lives

Police in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she jumped into the sea on Sunday, carrying her 10-month-old son. The baby died but she survived.

According to police, Eriko Araki said "I jumped into the sea because I wanted to die with my son,” TBS reported.

Police said Araki held her son, Ritsu, and jumped off a cliff at Okura beach in Akashi City around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A staff member from the beach management office called 110, reporting, "I was on patrol and saw a person floating in the sea." Firefighters rescued the two, who were floating a few meters from the shore. Ritsu was unconscious and pronounced dead at the hospital where he was taken. Araki was showing symptoms of hypothermia, but her life is not in danger.

When questioned by police, Araki said, "My father was hospitalized, I was worried about caring for my grandmother and raising a child. I was pessimistic about the future and thought about committing suicide.”

