Woman jumps to death after apparently stabbing man

A 21-year-old woman jumped to her death from a building rooftop in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, after she apparently stabbed a man, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday on a sidewalk in Honcho, Funabashi, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, who lives in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, called 119 and said he had been stabbed in the back by a woman.

At around 4 p.m., about 500 meters away from the crime scene, police found the body of a woman on the ground in front of a six-story building. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On the rooftop were a bag and a bloodied knife. Police believe the woman stabbed the man and then went into hiding before jumping off the building.

The victim remained in hospital Sunday, recovering from a three-centimeter-deep knife wound, police said, adding he told them he did not know his attacker.

