Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman jumps to death after apparently stabbing man

2 Comments
CHIBA

A 21-year-old woman jumped to her death from a building rooftop in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, after she apparently stabbed a man, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday on a sidewalk in Honcho, Funabashi, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, who lives in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, called 119 and said he had been stabbed in the back by a woman.

At around 4 p.m., about 500 meters away from the crime scene, police found the body of a woman on the ground in front of a six-story building. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On the rooftop were a bag and a bloodied knife. Police believe the woman stabbed the man and then went into hiding before jumping off the building.

The victim remained in hospital Sunday, recovering from a three-centimeter-deep knife wound, police said, adding he told them he did not know his attacker.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Just a bit over an inch deep, lucky for him she didn't try harder

1 ( +1 / -0 )

1 6/16th of an inch is not very dangerous as long as it did not puncture anything vital.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Shopping

Nishiki Market

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Make a Career of Translating your Favorite Japanese Manga, Movies, TV and more with JVTA

GaijinPot Blog

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK