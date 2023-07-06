Woman jumps to her death after apparently killing elderly mother

A woman in her 50s jumped to her death after apparently killing her mother who was in her 80s, at their apartment in Tokyo on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman’s body was found on the ground outside the apartment building in Taito Ward at around 12:30 p.m., Kyodo News reported. She was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.

After the woman’s body was taken away, police went up to her 11th floor apartment where they found the woman’s mother lying face-up on the living room floor. She was declared dead at the scene. Police said it appeared she had been strangled to death with a cord found beside her body.

