Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman jumps to her death after apparently killing elderly mother

0 Comments
TOKYO

A woman in her 50s jumped to her death after apparently killing her mother who was in her 80s, at their apartment in Tokyo on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman’s body was found on the ground outside the apartment building in Taito Ward at around 12:30 p.m., Kyodo News reported. She was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.

After the woman’s body was taken away, police went up to her 11th floor apartment where they found the woman’s mother lying face-up on the living room floor. She was declared dead at the scene. Police said it appeared she had been strangled to death with a cord found beside her body.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

There it is again, "Taito-Ku"...nobody wants it to be known these things happen in Kita-Senju...is that it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo