crime

Woman kept body of husband in apartment for 4 months

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 72-year-old husband after she left his corpse in their apartment in Edogawa Ward for four months.

According to police, Yasuko Naito said that after her husband Tadayoshi died in February, she didn’t know who to contact, so she wrapped his body in a blanket and left it on a futon, Fuji TV reported. The body was discovered on Friday after an employee of the apartment building management noticed a foul odor coming from the apartment and notified police.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body and said an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Police quoted Naito as saying that her husband – who slept in a separate room – didn’t wake up one morning and when she went in to see if he was OK, she saw that he wasn’t breathing.

1 Comment
Probably all true. Such a sad story.

Although this often happens in the animal kingdom, when unable to let go of a dead relative, it is complicated when the wife is drawing her husband's pension and afraid to change the status quo with a trip to the bureaucratic offices.

My wife keeps me sitting upright on a box in the hall, even when I am not there. Actually it is a suit of samurai armor, but infused with the being of her husband. Perhaps it gives some comfort.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Man,

These horror stories are becoming the norm in Japan nowadays.

Something is inherently wrong over here......especially regarding intra-family relationships.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"management noticed a foul odor coming from the apartment" well if they smelt it what would of been like living with it? the human body starts to decay quite quickly, but four months, jeees, I am surprised no one else reported it sooner.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

