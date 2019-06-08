Woman kept body of husband in apartment for 4 months

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 72-year-old husband after she left his corpse in their apartment in Edogawa Ward for four months.

According to police, Yasuko Naito said that after her husband Tadayoshi died in February, she didn’t know who to contact, so she wrapped his body in a blanket and left it on a futon, Fuji TV reported. The body was discovered on Friday after an employee of the apartment building management noticed a foul odor coming from the apartment and notified police.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body and said an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Police quoted Naito as saying that her husband – who slept in a separate room – didn’t wake up one morning and when she went in to see if he was OK, she saw that he wasn’t breathing.

