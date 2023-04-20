Woman kept mother’s body in house for more than year, hoping she would come back to life

Police in Hasuda, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old woman for failing to report the death of her mother whose body she kept at home for more than a year.

Police quoted the woman, Katsuko Yoshimoto, as saying she was hoping her mother, who was in her 80s, would come back to life, Kyodo News reported. Police said Yoshimoto has continued to receive her mother’s pension since she died.

The body was found in the first floor living room by a relative who visited the house at around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

