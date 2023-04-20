Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman kept mother’s body in house for more than year, hoping she would come back to life

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Hasuda, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old woman for failing to report the death of her mother whose body she kept at home for more than a year.

Police quoted the woman, Katsuko Yoshimoto, as saying she was hoping her mother, who was in her 80s, would come back to life, Kyodo News reported. Police said Yoshimoto has continued to receive her mother’s pension since she died.

The body was found in the first floor living room by a relative who visited the house at around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

She watch Walking Dead series too often

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I bet it's just an excuse to collect her pension.

I'm curious what is the punishment for such a thing here in Japan?

I bet there are plenty more cases like that and much more to come due to the ageing society.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo