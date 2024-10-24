Woman killed by boyfriend after she consulted police about his violence toward her

Police in Ishigaki City, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 30-year-old woman he was dating after she consulted police about his abusive behavior toward her.
Police said Kataro Fukuoka, whose address and occupation are unknown, turned himself in a police station on Wednesday night, NHK reported. He is accused of stabbing Yoko Inamura, a company employee, in the chest and stomach on a street at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. She was taken to hospital where she died later that night.
According to police, Inamura consulted them on Oct 10 and said the man she was dating assaulted her after they had gotten into an argument over their relationship.
When police asked if she wished to file a complaint, she declined to do so, saying she feared it would enrage Fukuoka.
However, there was another dispute on Oct 13, so the police gave Fukuoka a verbal warning.
On Oct 23, the day of the murder, Inamura picked up her belongings from the apartment, with police present. Fukuoka was not there and did not show up, until he turned himself in at the police station that night.
Oshiro Iwao, deputy chief of the Okinawa Prefectural Police Headquarters Personal Safety Measures Division, commented, "We believed that we had taken the necessary measures, but if there were any shortcomings in our procedures, we will see where we need to improve.”© Japan Today
Hard to protect somebody 24/7. Killers with intent will find a way.
Yes but the verbal warning just enraged him like she initially feared.
And the police didn’t think to stay with her and/or keep an eye on the boyfriend for the day?! My heart hurts reading these frequent reports on violence against women and police incompetence… Rest in peace Ms. Inamura.
Over their relationship? I wonder if it was that she wanted no further part in that relationship?
she wasn't wrong was she!!
Over the red square Fukuoka. Pull Leaver.
Apparently she went somewhere entirely too predictable, or she agreed to meet him somewhere after she had already escaped. Sad it had to end that way.
The article does not say she agreed to meet him. He might have ambushed her, we do not know.
Either way, it is impossible for the police to prevent this sort of thing. Not everybody can get 24-hour police protection like politicians.
Totally crazy man, should be kept in jail for the rest of his life.
Ishigaki Island is a small island and only totally about 50.000 people are living there, this happened in Ishigaki City, Miyara, quite outside of the city, a mainly rural area and I do not think there is a large police force there which is able to protect this woman day and night.
Police went with her to pick up her belongings, what else could they do for her? Maybe to offer to bring her back to the city (if she did not have her own car) and to stay there in a hotel for a few days? I don't know.
I guess however she preferred to bring her own belonging back to her own rooms, likely not far away from his home, so he could find her easily when she was outside in the street.
In a large city in Japan like Tokyo and cities around it is easy to 'disappear', but this killing happened on a small island in a rural area...nowhere to go...