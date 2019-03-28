Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman, lover arrested over murder of her ex-husband

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Thursday they have arrested a 54-year-old woman and her 60-year-old lover on suspicion of killing the woman’s 52-year-old unemployed ex-husband.

According to police, Nobue Sakashita and her lover Jun Kawai conspired to kill her ex-husband Masaru Suto who was strangled to death with a belt at his apartment in Tokyo’s Taito Ward at around 7 p.m. on March 9, Fuji TV reported.

Sakashita, who was still living with her ex-husband, told police that a man dressed as a courier then forced his way into her apartment, knocked her down and attacked Suto. After the man left, she called 119 to report the incident. However, police found inconsistencies in her story and learned that she had spoken to Kawai by phone before and after the murder.

Police said Sakashita has denied the charge but Kawai has admitted to strangling Suto and said Sakashita was in on the plan..

