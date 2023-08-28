Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two women, man admit fatally abusing 5-year-old boy as trial opens

A 31-year-old woman, a 36-year-old male friend and his 55-year-old common-law wife have pleaded guilty to fatally abusing a five-year-old boy, at the opening session of their trial in Honjo, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday.

According to the indictment, Chika Kakimoto and Hiroki Niwa are accused of conspiring with Niwa’s common-law wife, Yoko Ishii, 55, to kill Kakimoto’s eldest son (then 5) by flinging him about the room at the home where they all lived in January 2022, Kyodo News reported. The child, Ayumu, died and was buried under the floorboards of their house.

When an employee of the Ayumu's daycare facility visited the home to find out why he hadn't been coming since early January, Kakimoto said she had sent him to live with relatives in Osaka.

His body was found in March 2022 after the ward office contacted police to express concern over the child’s well-being. Police arrested Kakimoto, Niwa and Ishii.

Kakimoto, who is a single mother, and Ayumu moved into the house belonging to Ishii and her husband in January 2021.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said the child abuse was “habitual and vicious” as it was committed under the guise of “discipline.”

Kakimoto’s defense counsel pleaded extenuating circumstances because the defendant had to become financially dependent on Ishii and could not go against her. Niwa’s defense lawyer pointed out that “Ishii was the lead conspirator."

