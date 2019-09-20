Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman, mother attacked by intruder in 5th floor apartment in Osaka

0 Comments
OSAKA

A 31-year-old woman and her 61-year-old mother were attacked by a knife-wielding intruder in their 5th-floor apartment in Osaka early Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. in the condo in Nishi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said they received a call from the woman, saying that a man had come into her apartment from the balcony. 

The intruder slashed the woman’s thigh and when her mother tried to stop him, he cut her right arm. He then fled from the apartment by going out onto the balcony. Nothing was stolen from the apartment.

The woman lives alone and her mother was visiting her for the night. 

The intruder is described as being in his 20s, about 175 cms tall, and of stocky build. He was dressed in black and was wearing a cap.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Things You Can Learn About Gender Inequality From Chizuko Ueno

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Sleep Steps Away From Dotonbori at The Lively Hotel in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Popularity of Gay Manga in Japan: What are ‘Bara’ and ‘Yaoi’ and Who Are Its Fans?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Pocket Wi-Fi in Japan: Two Discounted Options for Short and Long-Term Stays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Easy Japanese To Help You Shop ‘Til You Drop

Savvy Tokyo