Woman, mother attacked by intruder in 5th floor apartment in Osaka

A 31-year-old woman and her 61-year-old mother were attacked by a knife-wielding intruder in their 5th-floor apartment in Osaka early Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. in the condo in Nishi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said they received a call from the woman, saying that a man had come into her apartment from the balcony.

The intruder slashed the woman’s thigh and when her mother tried to stop him, he cut her right arm. He then fled from the apartment by going out onto the balcony. Nothing was stolen from the apartment.

The woman lives alone and her mother was visiting her for the night.

The intruder is described as being in his 20s, about 175 cms tall, and of stocky build. He was dressed in black and was wearing a cap.

© Japan Today