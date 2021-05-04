Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for dumping boiling water on 1-year-old daughter

MAEBASHI, Gunma

A 25-year-old woman in eastern Japan was arrested Tuesday for allegedly dumping boiling water on her 1-year-old daughter's hand, police said.

Kana Watanabe, a resident of Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, admitted to the charge, saying she lost control because her daughter would not stop crying. The woman told the police that she poured boiling water over the girl's hand for a period of about one minute.

According to the police, Watanabe is suspected of dumping the heated water from an electric kettle onto the left hand of her 17-month-old daughter, causing her to suffer burns, at their home in Takasaki at around noon Monday.

Given the girl's physical appearance, the police suspect the mother may have been involved in child abuse on a regular basis.

