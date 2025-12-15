Woman on bicycle injured after being run off road by car

A 54-year-old woman riding a bicycle was injured after she was run off the road by a car in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 5:25 p.m., Kansai TV reported.

The woman told police she was on her bicycle when a car approached her from behind. After riding alongside the woman for a while, the man driving the car rolled down his window and began yelling abuse at her. He then intentionally crashed his car into her bicycle.

The woman crashed into the gate of a house. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her chest and legs.

Police said they are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the car.

© Japan Today