Woman outwits phone scammer pretending to be her son

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 20-year-old man for attempting to swindle money from an elderly woman in a phone scam.

The 20-year-old suspect contacted the woman, who is in her 70s, by phone at around 3 p.m. on Aug 12 and pretended to be her son, Fuji TV reported. The woman managed to avoid the scam by consulting with family members beforehand about what to do if she should receive a suspicious phone call.

According to police, Toshihiko Nishibayashi conspired with a friend in the scam. When Nishibayashi’s friend contacted the woman, saying he was her son and needed money, she deliberately called him by her husband’s name instead of her son. When the man failed to point out the mistake, his cover was blown.

The caller said he would send a colleague to the house to collect the money. The woman immediately reported the call to the police. When Nishibayashi showed up as the “colleague,” he was apprehended by police.

Police said he has admitted to the scam and quoted him as saying did it because he didn’t have any money.

