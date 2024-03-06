Woman, parents indicted over beheading of man in Sapporo hotel

A 30-year-old woman and her parents were indicted on Wednesday over the murder of a man found decapitated in a hotel in Sapporo last year.

Runa Tamura was indicted on suspicion of killing the 62-year-old man, whose headless and naked body was found on July 2 in the hotel in the Susukino entertainment district of the northern Japan city.

Her father, 60-year-old psychiatrist Osamu Tamura, allegedly aided in the murder, and her 61-year-old mother, Hiroko Tamura, is suspected of helping to mutilate the victim's body, according to prosecutors.

After conducting psychiatric evaluations on the three suspects for six months through Feb. 28, the Sapporo prosecutors concluded they could be held criminally responsible for their actions.

Police arrested Runa Tamura and her father on July 24 and her mother on the following day.

