 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman punched by man who suddenly shows up while she is drinking at friend’s house

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he allegedly punched a 39-year-old woman while she was at a friend’s house.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said the woman was drinking with a group of people at a friend's house in Chuo Ward when the man suddenly showed up and punched her in the stomach.

Police did not say whether the man and woman know each other.

One of the woman’s friends called police. The man remained in the house until police arrived and arrested him.

Police said the man has denied the allegation.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog