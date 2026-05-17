Woman punched by man who suddenly shows up while she is drinking at friend’s house

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he allegedly punched a 39-year-old woman while she was at a friend’s house.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said the woman was drinking with a group of people at a friend's house in Chuo Ward when the man suddenly showed up and punched her in the stomach.

Police did not say whether the man and woman know each other.

One of the woman’s friends called police. The man remained in the house until police arrived and arrested him.

Police said the man has denied the allegation.

© Japan Today