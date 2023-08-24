Woman questioned by police over DJ Soda groping case

A woman has been questioned by police in connection with an incident in which South Korean artist DJ Soda was allegedly groped by attendees at a music event in western Japan, investigative sources said Thursday.

The 21-year-old has admitted to touching DJ Soda because she was "so happy to see her in front of me," according to the sources.

The organizer of the event held in Osaka Prefecture filed a criminal complaint Monday against two men and a woman, who were not named, alleging they indecently assaulted DJ Soda on Aug 13.

Two 20-year-old men surrendered to police later Monday. They indicated they may have touched DJ Soda's breasts but did not grope her, according to the police.

DJ Soda, who has more than 5 million Instagram followers, took to social media to slam the unidentified individuals, accusing them of touching and grabbing her breasts when she descended the stage to interact with fans at the music festival.

