Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman questioned by police over DJ Soda groping case

2 Comments
OSAKA

A woman has been questioned by police in connection with an incident in which South Korean artist DJ Soda was allegedly groped by attendees at a music event in western Japan, investigative sources said Thursday.

The 21-year-old has admitted to touching DJ Soda because she was "so happy to see her in front of me," according to the sources.

The organizer of the event held in Osaka Prefecture filed a criminal complaint Monday against two men and a woman, who were not named, alleging they indecently assaulted DJ Soda on Aug 13.

Two 20-year-old men surrendered to police later Monday. They indicated they may have touched DJ Soda's breasts but did not grope her, according to the police.

DJ Soda, who has more than 5 million Instagram followers, took to social media to slam the unidentified individuals, accusing them of touching and grabbing her breasts when she descended the stage to interact with fans at the music festival.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Glad to see the police are not going along with the Western feminist agenda and thinking women doing stuff is horseplay whereas men are called sex fiends even without evidence.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

No multiple charges that followed with days of detention? Only questioning?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

falseflagsteveToday 06:24 am JST

Glad to see the police are not going along with the Western feminist agenda and thinking women doing stuff is horseplay whereas men are called sex fiends even without evidence.

Let me reword that for you.

It's a real tragedy that the police very often don't take reports of sexual harassment and assault as seriously as they should, as the lack of response allows perpetrators to continue to assault people with impunity. Calling groping "horseplay" rather than labeling it as sexual assault downplays the seriousness of the issue and fails to take into account the very real feelings of violation and powerlessness that the victim experiences.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog