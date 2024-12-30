Woman questioned over murder of man at apartment in Saitama Prefecture

Police in Tokorozawa City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a Chinese woman in her 30s on suspicion of violating the Immigration and Refugee Control Act by overstaying her visa, and also suspect she killed a 25-year-old man at her apartment on Dec 26.

According to police, the woman was apprehended in Fukui City on Sunday night after being wanted in connection with the murder of Yuto Matsumoto, from Hitachinaka City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Matsumoto was found collapsed near the stairs at the entrance to the first floor of the building at around 9:40 p.m. on Dec 26 by a passerby who called 110. He was taken to hospital where he died just before midnight due to hemorrhagic shock from a knife wound to his stomach.

Police said a blood-stained knife was found in the woman’s apartment on the third floor and believe Matsumoto was attacked there and then staggered downstairs where he was found.

Surveillance camera footage showed the woman leaving the apartment building shortly before Matsumoto was found.

