Woman returns home from work to find man hiding under her bed

Police in Obihiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing after a woman returned home from work and found him hiding under her bed.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the woman, who is in her 20s, told police she knows the man who lives nearby. The woman spotted the man under the bed and immediately called the property management company which notified police.

The man fled but was picked up by police near the apartment building just after midnight.

The woman told police she had left the front door unlocked when she went to work on Wednesday.

