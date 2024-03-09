Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman robbed as she returns home in Sapporo

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, are looking for a man who robbed a woman as she arrived home at her apartment on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said the 26-year-old woman told them she was opening the door to her apartment when a man behind her forced his way in, grabbed her arm, threatened her and demanded money. The woman gave him her cash and the man fled. 

The man was not armed and the woman was not injured, police said.

The apartment building has an auto-lock feature, and when the woman entered the apartment building, she told police she sensed someone walking in behind her, but thought it was a resident.

Police said the man is described as being in his 50s or 60s, about 160-170 cms tall, of medium build, had white hair, and was wearing a white mask, a black down coat over jeans.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to Switch to Cashless Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

Karato Fish Market

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

15 Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2024

Savvy Tokyo