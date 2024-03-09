Woman robbed as she returns home in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, are looking for a man who robbed a woman as she arrived home at her apartment on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said the 26-year-old woman told them she was opening the door to her apartment when a man behind her forced his way in, grabbed her arm, threatened her and demanded money. The woman gave him her cash and the man fled.

The man was not armed and the woman was not injured, police said.

The apartment building has an auto-lock feature, and when the woman entered the apartment building, she told police she sensed someone walking in behind her, but thought it was a resident.

Police said the man is described as being in his 50s or 60s, about 160-170 cms tall, of medium build, had white hair, and was wearing a white mask, a black down coat over jeans.

