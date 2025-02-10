Woman robbed at entrance to her apartment building

A 26-year-old woman was attacked by a man at the entrance to her apartment building in Osaka on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. at the building in Naniwa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The woman called 110 and told police that a man grabbed her from behind when she took out her key to unlock the auto-lock at the first-floor entrance.

She said the man gagged her and stole her shoulder bag which contained about 10,000 in cash, her smartphone and personal items. Police said the woman was not injured.

The woman chased the man for about 400 meters but couldn’t catch up with him.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man and well as his movements after he fled.

