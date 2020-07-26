Woman robbed at knifepoint in car parking lot

A woman in her 50s was robbed by a man who threatened her with a knife in a car parking lot in Tokyo on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. in Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward. Fuji TV quoted police as saying the woman had just arrived home and parked her car. As she got out of the car, a man whom she says she didn’t know suddenly approached her and threatened her with a knife, demanding her money and valuables.

The man forced the woman onto the ground and tied her hands and feet with cohesive bands. He stole her handbag which contained about 50,000 yen and ran away.

Police said the woman called out for help and a passerby heard her and called 110. Police said she did not suffer any injuries.

