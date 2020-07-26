Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman robbed at knifepoint in car parking lot

1 Comment
TOKYO

A woman in her 50s was robbed by a man who threatened her with a knife in a car parking lot in Tokyo on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. in Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward. Fuji TV quoted police as saying the woman had just arrived home and parked her car. As she got out of the car, a man whom she says she didn’t know suddenly approached her and threatened her with a knife, demanding her money and valuables.

The man forced the woman onto the ground and tied her hands and feet with cohesive bands. He stole her handbag which contained about 50,000 yen and ran away.

Police said the woman called out for help and a passerby heard her and called 110. Police said she did not suffer any injuries.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

"The man forced the woman onto the ground and tied her hands and feet with cohesive bands. He stole her handbag which contained about 50,000 yen and ran away."

Oh ho, oh no!... Its time to stop playing and start pepper spraying.

She's lucky she did hot have to count the eternal sheep.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

