Woman robbed inside elevator in Yokohama

A 29-year-old woman was robbed by a man who got into an elevator with her at her apartment building in Yokohama on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:40 a.m. at the apartment building in Minami Ward. The woman told police she entered the elevator and a man whom she did not know followed her in, Sankei Shimbun reported. When the elevator doors closed, the man pulled out a knife and demanded the woman give him money.

The woman handed over 23,000 yen and the man got off the elevator at the next floor. The woman was not injured.

Police said the man is believed to be in his 20s and about 170 cm tall. He was wearing a black sweatsuit, black cap and sunglasses.

