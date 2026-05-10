Woman robs taxi driver in Nagoya

A taxi driver was threatened and robbed of cash by a woman who refused to pay her fare in Nagoya on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:55 p.m. in Nishi Ward. NTV reported that the 34-year-old male taxi driver stopped his taxi after the woman threatened him with a pair of scissors.

The woman demanded 100,000 yen, but the taxi driver didn’t have that much money. So she stole 5,000 yen, then got out of the taxi without paying the 3,200 yen fare, and fled on foot.

The driver was not injured.

Police said the driver described the woman as being in her 60s, slender, about 160 centimeters tall, and with long pink hair.

© Japan Today