Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman slashed by man after argument in car in Hokkaido

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

A woman in her 30s was slashed by a man after she argued with him while they were in a parked car in Fukugawa, Hokkaido, on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:15 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby called 110 and said a man had attacked a woman with a knife.

Police said that the woman and the man, who was described by the passerby as being in his 70s, had been arguing loudly. They both got out of the car and the man slashed the woman. The woman then took out a knife of her own and stabbed the man, after which he got back into the car and drove away

Police said the woman suffered several wounds but her condition is not life-threatening. They will wait until she recovers before questioning her further.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

Best American-Style BBQ Restaurants in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Essential Camping Items Your Toddler Will Be Grateful For

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog