Woman slashed by man after argument in car in Hokkaido

A woman in her 30s was slashed by a man after she argued with him while they were in a parked car in Fukugawa, Hokkaido, on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:15 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby called 110 and said a man had attacked a woman with a knife.

Police said that the woman and the man, who was described by the passerby as being in his 70s, had been arguing loudly. They both got out of the car and the man slashed the woman. The woman then took out a knife of her own and stabbed the man, after which he got back into the car and drove away

Police said the woman suffered several wounds but her condition is not life-threatening. They will wait until she recovers before questioning her further.

