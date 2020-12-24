Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman arrested for slashing shopping mall customer with sickle

0 Comments
KAWASAKI

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after she slashed a 24-year-old woman with a sickle in a store at a shopping mall in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred in a store on the first floor of Lazona Kawasaki Plaza at around 3 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The store was full of shoppers and the attacker apparently chose her victim at random, police said.

The woman slashed the victim in the head and wrists with the sickle and then ran out of the store. A store employee called police. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said her injuries were not serious.

The suspect, Maki Fujimoto, was found by police in a nearby toilet in the mall. She was quoted by police as saying she didn’t intend to kill anyone. Police said the two women did not know each other.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

