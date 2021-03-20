Woman, son arrested over her husband’s death

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 48-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son on suspicion of killing the woman’s 54-year-old husband.

According to police, Kei Kanbe and her son Shiyu killed Kei’s husband Masaki by putting a plastic bag over his head, at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman then called 119 and said her husband wasn’t breathing.

Kanbe was found unconscious in the first floor living room of the house in Nakagawa Ward. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to suffocation. The hospital then notified police about a suspicious death.

Police said Kei has pleaded guilty to the charge, while her son has pleaded partially guilty, claiming there was no intent to kill. Police said Kei told them that Masaki was threatening her with a knife after an argument and that Shiyu came downstairs. She said they tried to restrain him by putting the plastic bag over his head.

Police said Kei sustained knife wounds to both arms during the incident.

