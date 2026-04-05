Woman sprayed with a liquid by man in Sapporo park

Police in Sapporo are looking for a man who sprayed a liquid on a woman on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. near a bridge in Nakajima Park, Chuo Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to police, the 47-year-old woman was walking alone when a man behind her called out "Excuse me.” When she turned around, the man suddenly sprayed a liquid on her face. The liquid had no color or odor.

The man then ran away. The woman was not injured. Police did not say what the liquid was.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man.

© Japan Today