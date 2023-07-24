Woman stabbed at convenience store in Fukui

A woman was stabbed with a knife from behind at a convenience store Monday in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, with a female suspect immediately taken into custody, local authorities said.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. The victim, who is in her 40s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries near the hip and left hand, and is believed to be unacquainted with the suspect, the police added.

The victim was attacked while she was paying at the cashier, and several other customers were present at the store when the incident occurred, according to the police.

The perpetrator lives near the store and has admitted to the allegation, the police said, but they did not disclose her name, as they first intend to examine whether she is mentally competent enough to be held criminally responsible.

An emergency call was received at around 2:15 p.m., reporting that a person had been stabbed at a convenience store in Fukui, according to the authorities.

A woman who lives near the scene said, "I learned about the incident after hearing sirens. An ambulance and three police vehicles were dispatched to the scene."

© KYODO