Woman stabbed at Yokohama music arena

A woman in her 40s was stabbed in the stomach at a music arena in Yokohama on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. at K-Arena Yokohama in Nishi Ward, where the woman had been attending an event that started at 2 p.m., Kyodo News reported.

The woman was stabbed but wasn't aware of it until she felt pain as she was leaving the arena and saw a knife sticking into her stomach, police said. An employee called 119.

The woman was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Friday, police said.

© Japan Today