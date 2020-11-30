Woman hitchhiker stabbed by man in car in Kochi Pref

A woman hitchhiker was seriously injured after being stabbed by a man who picked her up in his car in Nankoku, Kochi Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the woman, who is a university student in her 20s, came from another prefecture, hitched a ride in the morning. At around 11:45 a.m., the woman told police the man stopped the car and threatened her with a knife, Fuji TV reported. When she resisted his advances, he stabbed her in the stomach. She managed to get out of the car and call for help from a passerby.

The man fled the scene. The woman was taken to hospital but her wound is not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the owner of the car is a 37-year-old man who remains at large.

