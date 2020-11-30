Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman hitchhiker stabbed by man in car in Kochi Pref

0 Comments
KOCHI

A woman hitchhiker was seriously injured after being stabbed by a man who picked her up in his car in Nankoku, Kochi Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the woman, who is a university student in her 20s, came from another prefecture, hitched a ride in the morning. At around 11:45 a.m., the woman told police the man stopped the car and threatened her with a knife, Fuji TV reported. When she resisted his advances, he stabbed her in the stomach. She managed to get out of the car and call for help from a passerby.

The man fled the scene. The woman was taken to hospital but her wound is not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the owner of the car is a 37-year-old man who remains at large.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo