Woman stabbed by man while walking home in Funabashi

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed by a man as she walked home in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The woman told police she was walking along the sidewalk when a man passing by her suddenly pulled out a knife, stabbed her in the stomach and then ran away.

The woman was able to call 110 and was taken to hospital where doctors said her wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said the woman told them she did not know the man who is described as being in his late 20s to early 40s, 170 cms tall, chubby with close-cropped hair and was wearing a black T-shirt and short pants.

© Japan Today