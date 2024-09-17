Woman stabbed in apartment; 19-year-old son arrested

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his mother at their apartment.

Police said the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, NTV reported. The victim, who is in her 40s, called 110 and said she had been stabbed.

Police said the woman was stabbed in the abdomen. She was taken to hospital, conscious but unable to speak. A blood-stained knife was found in the apartment.

Police found the woman’s son at around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a shopping center in Tokyo after tracking his mobile phone signals and he was arrested. Police said he has admitted to the allegation but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today