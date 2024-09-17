 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman stabbed in apartment; 19-year-old son arrested

0 Comments
SENDAI, Miyagi

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his mother at their apartment.

Police said the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, NTV reported. The victim, who is in her 40s, called 110 and said she had been stabbed.

Police said the woman was stabbed in the abdomen. She was taken to hospital, conscious but unable to speak. A blood-stained knife was found in the apartment.

Police found the woman’s son at around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a shopping center in Tokyo after tracking his mobile phone signals and he was arrested. Police said he has admitted to the allegation but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why Is There a Rice Shortage in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel