crime

Woman stabbed in front of home in Fukuoka Prefecture

2 Comments
FUKUOKA

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed on the road outside her home in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m., local media reported. Police said the woman, a student at a vocational college, called 119 and said she had been stabbed in the neck. By the time an ambulance arrived, she was unconscious. She was taken to hospital where doctors said her condition was serious.

Shortly after the victim called 119, a passerby called police and said a man was slumped in a car that appeared to have crashed into an iron guard rail along the side of the road. The scene was about 500 meters away from where the woman was stabbed.

Police said the driver, who is the woman's ex-boyfriend, has severe head injuries and will wait until he recovers before questioning him. Media reported that woman has consulted police about him on several occasions since February and police issued him a warning against stalking this week.

...... and, of course, Japan is safe.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Japanese police never take stalking seriously.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

