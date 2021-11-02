Woman stabbed in her house in Narita

A woman was stabbed by an intruder in her house in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, they received a call at around 4:40 p.m. from a woman saying someone had broken into her house and stabbed her in the back, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the window of a room on the first floor of the two-story house had been smashed and police believe the intruder got in that way in an attempt to rob the house.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was quoted by police as saying she didn’t know the man. She was taken to hospital where doctors said her condition was stable.

