crime

Woman stabbed multiple times at apartment; suspect on the run

MIYAZAKI

Police in Kobayashi City, Miyazaki Prefecture, are looking for a man who stabbed a woman in her 20s at her apartment on Sunday morning.

According to police, the woman called 110 at around 3:50 a.m. and said that a man had broken into her apartment and stabbed her in the back and then fled, NTV reported.

Police and an ambulance rushed to the apartment and found the woman with multiple stab wounds to her back. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but was able to speak. She told police she was awake at the time and heard a noise in the apartment.

The man is described as being in his 20s and approximately 165 cm tall. Police found a bloodstained knife at the scene.

Catch and Jail.. And probably deport..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

