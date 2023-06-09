Woman stabbed on Tokyo street; suspect jumps to his death

A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kiba at around 11:55 p.m. Friday. Kyodo News reported that woman collapsed on the street after running out of the building, screaming for help. A passerby called 110 and told police a woman was covered in blood, saying a man she knew had attacked her.

Police said the woman suffered several stab wounds to her left chest and back, but her wounds were not life-threatening.

The suspect was found on the ground in front of the apartment building. A blood-stained knife was found near his body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

© Japan Today