Woman stabbed outside Osaka apartment

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed outside her apartment in Osaka on Saturday night, police said Sunday.

According to police, the victim, who is a Korean national, called 110 at around 7:30 p.m. and said a woman, who was an acquaintance, had stabbed her, Kyodo News reported.

Police rushed to the scene but the suspect had fled. The victim was taken to hospital after having suffered knife wounds to her right thigh and neck. Police said Sunday her wounds were not life-threatening.

The victim told police she had returned home from shopping when she saw her acquaintance waiting in the corridor outside her third-floor apartment in Naniwa Ward. The woman suddenly stabbed her, dropped the knife and ran away.

Police said they are questioning the victim about any possible reason why her acquaintance stabbed her.

