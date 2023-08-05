Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Caito/PIXTA
crime

Woman stabbed outside Osaka apartment

4 Comments
OSAKA

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed outside her apartment in Osaka on Saturday night, police said Sunday.

According to police, the victim, who is a Korean national, called 110 at around 7:30 p.m. and said a woman, who was an acquaintance, had stabbed her, Kyodo News reported.

Police rushed to the scene but the suspect had fled. The victim was taken to hospital after having suffered knife wounds to her right thigh and neck. Police said Sunday her wounds were not life-threatening.

The victim told police she had returned home from shopping when she saw her acquaintance waiting in the corridor outside her third-floor apartment in Naniwa Ward. The woman suddenly stabbed her, dropped the knife and ran away.

Police said they are questioning the victim about any possible reason why her acquaintance stabbed her.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

An increasing trend among ordinary people.

Simmering to boil.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Who drops a knife a crime scene? Low intelligence.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Bizzare love triangle

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Stole / trying to steal, boyfriend. Sounds about right Miko

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog