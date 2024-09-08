Woman stabbed to death at home in Nagano; 49-year-old brother arrested

Police in Chino City, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 42-year-old sister by stabbing her at their home on Sunday.

Police said Masashi Ito, a company employee, is accused of stabbing his sister Minako by stabbing her in the neck and other parts of her upper body multiple times with a knife at around 4 a.m. in her second floor bedroom, NHK reported.

Ito’s father, who also lives in the house, called police after finding his daughter’s body. Minako was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead at around 8 a.m.

Police said Ito has admitted to the allegation.

© Japan Today