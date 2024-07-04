Woman stabbed to death in apartment in Tokyo; husband arrested

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 67-year-old wife at their apartment.

According to police, Masato Tanaka called 110 at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and said he had killed his wife, Akiko, Kyodo News reported.

Police went to the apartment found Tanaka’s wife on the living room floor, with knife wounds to her neck and other parts of her body. She was taken to hospital where she died later.

Police quoted Tanaka as saying "We got into an argument and I lost my temper and stabbed my wife."

