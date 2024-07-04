 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/kuremo
crime

Woman stabbed to death in apartment in Tokyo; husband arrested

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 67-year-old wife at their apartment.

According to police, Masato Tanaka called 110 at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and said he had killed his wife, Akiko, Kyodo News reported.

Police went to the apartment found Tanaka’s wife on the living room floor, with knife wounds to her neck and other parts of her body. She was taken to hospital where she died later.

Police quoted Tanaka as saying "We got into an argument and I lost my temper and stabbed my wife."

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Chatting with Ex-English Teachers in Japan: Stories, Struggles and Success

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Hot Air Balloon

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog