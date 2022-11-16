Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman fatally stabbed in Gunma apartment

GUNMA

A woman was fatally stabbed in her apartment in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Wednesday night.

According to police, another woman who lives in the two-story building called 110 at around 11:30 p.m. and said there was a loud argument going on in the woman’s apartment, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the scene and found a woman in her 40s, bleeding from a knife wound, lying on the floor in her second-floor apartment.

Police said the woman, who was a foreigner, was taken to hospital where she died about an hour later.

Police said the resident who called 110 told them she saw a man with a knife running from the victim’s apartment after the argument ended.

