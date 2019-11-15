Woman stabbed to death in Niigata

A woman in her 20s was stabbed to death Friday in a bustling district of Niigata city, and a male suspect is on the run, police said.

The woman was stabbed in a building near JR Niigata station at around 9 p.m. She was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

A 60-year-old man who was in a bar on the fourth floor of the building said he was surprised by a police siren. As he descended the stairs, he saw a woman on the second-floor landing with rescue workers performing artificial respiration on her.

The woman appeared unconscious with her abdomen covered in blood, he said.

