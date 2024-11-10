Woman stabbed to death in Osaka apartment building; ex-husband suspected

A woman in her 50s was stabbed to death in her apartment building in Osaka on Sunday night.

Police suspect she was killed by her ex-husband who was seen on security camera footage entering and leaving the building at the time of the crime, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the suspect was found later Sunday night, unconscious after taking a large amount of tranquilizers. He was taken to hospital. Police said they will question him after he recovers.

According to police, another resident of the apartment building in Higashisumiyoshi Ward called 110 at around 10:20 p.m. and said that "a woman was being stabbed,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

The caller said, "I heard someone scream, so I went to see what was happening and saw a man on top of a woman on the hallway floor, swinging a knife down."

Police rushed to the scene and found the victim lying in the third-floor hallway, with multiple stab wounds in the abdomen. She was taken to hospital and confirmed dead on arrival.

No knife was found. Police said other residents reported seeing a man wearing a dark jacket flee the building.

