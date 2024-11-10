 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman stabbed to death in Osaka apartment building; ex-husband suspected

1 Comment
OSAKA

A woman in her 50s was stabbed to death in her apartment building in Osaka on Sunday night.

Police suspect she was killed by her ex-husband who was seen on security camera footage entering and leaving the building at the time of the crime, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the suspect was found later Sunday night, unconscious after taking a large amount of tranquilizers. He was taken to hospital. Police said they will question him after he recovers.

According to police, another resident of the apartment building in Higashisumiyoshi Ward called 110 at around 10:20 p.m. and said that "a woman was being stabbed,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

The caller said, "I heard someone scream, so I went to see what was happening and saw a man on top of a woman on the hallway floor, swinging a knife down."

Police rushed to the scene and found the victim lying in the third-floor hallway, with multiple stab wounds in the abdomen. She was taken to hospital and confirmed dead on arrival.

No knife was found. Police said other residents reported seeing a man wearing a dark jacket flee the building.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Oh no, not again. What is wrong with these people?

This wicked man has brutally ended this poor woman’s life then tried to overdose on some pills. A very lengthy prison stretch is required for this creature of darkness.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel