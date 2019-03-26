Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police conduct investigations near an apartment where a woman was stabbed to death in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Woman dies after being stabbed in back in apartment

2 Comments
TOKYO

A woman died after being stabbed in the back in her apartment in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Tuesday, police said.

The woman, thought to be in her 30s or 40s, was found lying on the floor. A bloodied knife was on the floor beside her. She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The police received a call around noon from a neighbor who heard a woman calling for help in the second-floor apartment. A man wearing a black coat was seen hurriedly leaving the building shortly after the crime.

Police said the door to the apartment was unlocked when they arrived and that there were signs of a struggle in the room where the woman was found.

"It's a peaceful neighborhood," a 56-year-old resident of the area near Seibu Shimoigusa Station said. "I've lived here for a while, but it's the first time something like this has happened and it's scary."

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Is it just me, or does Japan seem more crime-ridden now compared to 10 or 20 years ago?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Was that the occupation or just a random woman?

And she was 30 or maybe 40?

So much for precise reporting here....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

Tokyo Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019: The Collections We Worshiped Most

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Mukogaoka Yuen: Exploring Kawasaki’s Cultural Playground

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Real Rainbow Lines Up with Tokyo’s Famous Rainbow Bridge

GaijinPot Blog

Live

We Asked Readers to Describe Japan’s Cherry Blossom Season in 2 Words, And They Delivered

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Castles

Uwajima

GaijinPot Travel

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri