Woman dies after being stabbed in back in apartment

Police conduct investigations near an apartment where a woman was stabbed to death in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Tuesday.

A woman died after being stabbed in the back in her apartment in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Tuesday, police said.

The woman, thought to be in her 30s or 40s, was found lying on the floor. A bloodied knife was on the floor beside her. She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The police received a call around noon from a neighbor who heard a woman calling for help in the second-floor apartment. A man wearing a black coat was seen hurriedly leaving the building shortly after the crime.

Police said the door to the apartment was unlocked when they arrived and that there were signs of a struggle in the room where the woman was found.

"It's a peaceful neighborhood," a 56-year-old resident of the area near Seibu Shimoigusa Station said. "I've lived here for a while, but it's the first time something like this has happened and it's scary."

