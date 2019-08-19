Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman stabbed while walking home in Chiba

CHIBA

A woman in her 20s was stabbed in the stomach by a man as she walked home in Chiba on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. as the woman walked along a sidewalk in Inage Ward. The woman, who was able to call 110 after the attack, said the man, whom she did not know, approached her from the front and suddenly stabbed her.  

Police said the woman was taken to hospital where doctors said her wound will require about two weeks to heal.

The assailant is described as being about 170 cos tall, of medium build and was wearing a cap.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man.

Unfortunately a lot of sickos are roaming the streets of Japan today.

High time for the Japanese government to put it on their radar and do something about it.

