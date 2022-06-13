Woman strangled to death in Chiba home

Police in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, said that a 68-year-old woman found dead in a municipal apartment last week was strangled to death.
According to police, the body of Tamiko Isobe was found just past 6 p.m. on June 9, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy revealed strangulation marks on her neck and that she had been dead for several days.
Police said they are analyzing footage from surveillance cameras outside the apartment building to try and determine who visited Isobe during the week prior to her death.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
Restless
Given the recent trend in Japan regarding elderly crime victims found at home, most of us here can probably guess “who” may have dropped in for a “visit” and what the conversations may have possibly been about.
Jim
So sad on all levels! She must have worked hard all her life and couldn’t enjoy life after retirement! The killer needs to face the full brunt of the law by getting the maximum punishment for the crime!