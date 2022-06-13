Woman strangled to death in Chiba home

Police in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, said that a 68-year-old woman found dead in a municipal apartment last week was strangled to death.

According to police, the body of Tamiko Isobe was found just past 6 p.m. on June 9, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy revealed strangulation marks on her neck and that she had been dead for several days.

Police said they are analyzing footage from surveillance cameras outside the apartment building to try and determine who visited Isobe during the week prior to her death.

