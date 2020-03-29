Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman suspected of killing mother-in-law, elderly neighbor, then trying to kill herself

CHIBA

Police in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, said Sunday that a 61-year-old woman is suspected of killing her 92-year-old mother-in-law, as well as an 87-year-old man, before trying to kill herself.

According to police, at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, a man called 119 and said his wife had stabbed herself, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the house and found the bodies of Michi Ueno, 92, and Yoshikazu Sasaki, 87, a male acquaintance of Ueno who lived nearby.

Police said Ueno’s 61-year-old daughter-in-law was also found after she had apparently stabbed herself. She was taken to hospital and police said they will wait until she recovers before questioning her.

The suspect lived with her husband, daughter and her mother-in-law. Her husband and daughter were out at the time of the incident. Her husband called 119 when he returned home.

