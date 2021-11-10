Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman turns herself in at police box, saying she killed her husband

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 58-year-old woman who showed up at a koban (police box) and said she had killed her husband.

According to police, Akiko Uemura came to the koban at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and said she had strangled her 63-year-old husband Shigeki at their home on Tuesday morning, Fuji TV reported. Police rushed to the apartment in Isogo Ward and found her husband’s body. A cord used to strangle him was beside his body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Uemura was quoted by police as saying her husband had been in ill health and was bed-ridden most of the time.

Another mentally ill patient.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

