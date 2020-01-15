Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman unharmed after being held hostage for 18 hours

0 Comments
MATSUE, Shimane

A woman was released unharmed Wednesday morning after being held hostage for 18 hours by a man at a transport company's headquarters in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, police said.

Kaisei Nakao, who had wielded a bladed implement, was arrested on the spot for alleged criminal confinement 10 minutes after the police persuaded him to set the woman free.

The 23-year-old hostage-taker walked in the front door of the Ueda Cold Corp office on Tuesday at around 2:20 p.m., saying that he intended to barricade himself in and demanding to see the president, police said.

The company has around 170 employees and specializes in delivering perishable items at low temperature, according to a private credit research firm. Its headquarters is located in a quiet neighborhood mostly occupied by rice fields and some warehouses.

There were around seven employees in the office at the time but the man only took one hostage, an employee in her 40s, confining her in a conference room on the second floor of the building. The two were not thought to be acquainted.

Although Nakao did not tie the woman up, he watched her around the clock, police said.

Nakao, from Chiba Prefecture, told police during the standoff that he had "a personal grudge against someone related" to Ueda Cold, but he did not make any monetary demands, investigative sources said.

The sources added that the man is believed to have had relationship problems with someone at the company, though not the president nor the woman he took hostage.

Speaking after the arrest, a 75-year-old man who lives nearby said that he locked "all the windows of his house before going to sleep last night."

"Now I can go outside," he said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Plastic Food Replica Shops in Gujo Hachiman

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Namba Yasaka Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shopping

Pokémon Center Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 Tips To Make Your 2020 New Year’s Health Resolution A Success

Savvy Tokyo