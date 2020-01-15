Woman unharmed after being held hostage for 18 hours

A woman was released unharmed Wednesday morning after being held hostage for 18 hours by a man at a transport company's headquarters in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, police said.

Kaisei Nakao, who had wielded a bladed implement, was arrested on the spot for alleged criminal confinement 10 minutes after the police persuaded him to set the woman free.

The 23-year-old hostage-taker walked in the front door of the Ueda Cold Corp office on Tuesday at around 2:20 p.m., saying that he intended to barricade himself in and demanding to see the president, police said.

The company has around 170 employees and specializes in delivering perishable items at low temperature, according to a private credit research firm. Its headquarters is located in a quiet neighborhood mostly occupied by rice fields and some warehouses.

There were around seven employees in the office at the time but the man only took one hostage, an employee in her 40s, confining her in a conference room on the second floor of the building. The two were not thought to be acquainted.

Although Nakao did not tie the woman up, he watched her around the clock, police said.

Nakao, from Chiba Prefecture, told police during the standoff that he had "a personal grudge against someone related" to Ueda Cold, but he did not make any monetary demands, investigative sources said.

The sources added that the man is believed to have had relationship problems with someone at the company, though not the president nor the woman he took hostage.

Speaking after the arrest, a 75-year-old man who lives nearby said that he locked "all the windows of his house before going to sleep last night."

"Now I can go outside," he said.

© KYODO