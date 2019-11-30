Woman walking her dog killed in hit-and-run incident; driver arrested

Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 78-year-old woman who was walking her dog.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. Friday. Police said Kuniko Utsunomiya was walking her dog along a road with no sidewalk when she and the dog were hit from behind by a car, Fuji TV reported. The driver of the car, Yoshiro Takahashi, kept going but returned to the scene about 30 minutes later.

Utsunomiya was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The dog was also killed.

Police said Takahashi, a company employee who lives in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, has partially admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he realized afterwards that he had hit a dog but insisted that he didn’t see the woman.

