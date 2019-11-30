Woman walking her dog killed in hit-and-run incident; driver arrested

Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 78-year-old woman who was walking her dog.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. Friday. Police said Kuniko Utsunomiya was walking her dog along a road with no sidewalk when she and the dog were hit from behind by a car, Fuji TV reported. The driver of the car, Yoshiro Takahashi, kept going but returned to the scene about 30 minutes later.
Utsunomiya was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The dog was also killed.
Police said Takahashi, a company employee who lives in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, has partially admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he realized afterwards that he had hit a dog but insisted that he didn’t see the woman.© Japan Today
zatoizugoodo
I've never been scared to walk anywhere in my life before I came to Japan. You have to be ultra alert here. Drivers seem not to care whatsoever about pedestrians. Always look behind you on these small streets and never trust that anyone will stop at a red light.
Disillusioned
Reckless driving is part of the culture here. Having a stone face and racing along these narrow roads with no sense of responsibility to others is the norm and it's not just the drivers drivers. Pedestrians and cyclists have the same stoney face and reckless attitude. I've always said, "Gambling is illegal in Japan until you get on the roads. Then, you gamble with your life." RIP to the lady and her dog.
Yubaru
Yeah right, dont know how big the dog was, but I will bet any money that it was a hell of a lot smaller than the woman you killed!
Tom
When they review his phone records they will see that he was texting the whole time before and afterwards.
Educator60
I always try to walk against traffic but in some places it’s difficult or impossible. And there are so many places with no sidewalk or even decent width of a space to walk in. In winter it becomes even more of a nightmare.
At least this guy returned to the scene. A couple of days ago a 49-year-old woman was arrested for the hit and run death of an 81-year-old man the night before in Goshogawara, Aomori. She didn’t return but the police found her and her car with dented bumper quickly. Claims she knew she hit something but didn’t think it was a person.
Vince Black
Says he hit a dog but didn't know he hit a person. See how that holds up in court, buddy.
Japan is safe unless you're a child, woman or pedestrian
DaDude
When I renewed my license here early last yeat, we watched a video to be cautious of kids chasing a ball, bicycles losing balance and dogs running wild while on the leash and the owner following it. In these cases, I always slow down a great deal when approaching these situations. Sidewalks are unfortunately scarce in the suburbs.