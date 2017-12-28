Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman who died in confinement had no clothing or heating

OSAKA

A 33-year-old woman, who was confined in a tiny room in Osaka Prefecture by her parents for 15 years, was found by police naked under a blanket and frozen to death without any heating in the room, investigative sources said Thursday.

The police suspect her parents, arrested for abandoning her body, left Airi Kakimoto to die knowing she was becoming weak without heating or sufficient food. The police may try to build a case for false imprisonment or abandonment resulting in death.

An autopsy has shown the victim, weighing only 19 kilograms, had frozen to death around Dec 18 and was in a state of extreme malnutrition. Her father Yasutaka Kakimoto, 55, and mother Yukari Kakimoto, 53, have told the police they had confined their daughter since she was 16 or 17 because mental illness made her violent.

The parents had a surveillance camera installed inside her room, about 3 square meters in size without a window.

They were quoted as telling the police they went inside the room to check on her as she had stopped moving, but she was already dead, according to the sources.

Disgusting.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

well-balanced parents dealt with circumstances understandable by Japanese logic

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

The police may try to build a case for false imprisonment or abandonment resulting in death.

Isn't there enough to charge them with murder already ?

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Murder charges would be in order.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Which would you guys prefer - they rush a charge to satisfy your blood-lust, fudging the case and not getting a conviction, or doing a proper investigation and ensuring a conviction?

7 ( +9 / -2 )

May she be comforted in heaven, and tended to by angels. May the so-called parents receive do justice

2 ( +3 / -1 )

What a slow, painfullly agonising death she must have had. The parents need to be done for manslaughter, or whatever the Japanese equivalent is.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

There are days when I think that the crime sets the penalty. This is one of them. I suppose life in a J-prison for murder will have to do.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It’s obvious she had heating on and off or she wouldn’t have survived for 15 years - she’d have died 14.5 years ago during the first winter.

That said, have no problem making them live in the exact same conditions and seeing how long they can last.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Bloody hell, 19 kilos? Literally nothing but skin and bones, how horrifying...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

“The parents had a surveillance camera installed inside her room,”

And another ten aimed at the surroundings. It’s looking pretty clear that they knew what they were doing was not acceptable. That poor child.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

