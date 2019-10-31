Woman who escaped from prosecutors arrested along with accomplice

A 49-year-old woman who escaped in a car as she was about to be taken to prison by public prosecutors in Kishiwada City, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday, was arrested Friday, along with her son who drove the car.

Police said the woman, Kimie Okazaki, and her son, Jin Noguchi, 30, were arrested at around 11 a.m. in Izumi, Osaka Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. Noguchi was arrested on suspicion of obstructing law enforcement officials in the performance of their duty and assault after two prosecutors were injured by his car.

The incident occurred at around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Okazaki, who had been arrested for reckless driving resulting in injury and for driving without a license in January, was out on bail and had been required to attend hearings. However, when she failed to appear at two hearings, her bail was revoked and she ordered to be taken to jail on Wednesday.

Just before Okazaki and the four prosecutors exited the Kishiwada branch of the Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office, a car suddenly appeared in front of a parking space. As the group walked around the car, Okazaki walked behind the car and got into it It then started to move away. As one of the prosecutors tried to stop the car, he was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries. A second man was also hurt.

